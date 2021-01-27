Accused of instigating protesters at Red Fort, dubbed 'BJP worker' - All you need to know about Deep Sidhu

But while Sidhu insists that hoisting the flag was "exercising our democratic right to protest", several farm leaders have already distanced themselves from him. Many have also suggested that he is linked to the BJP government.

"Deep Sidhu is not a Sikh, he is a worker of the BJP. There is a picture of him with the PM. This is a movement of farmers and will remain so," insisted Bharat Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.

Coming down heavily on those who "created violence and unfurled flags at Red Fort" would have to "pay" for their actions. "Some people will have to leave this place immediately. Those who broke barricading will never be a part of the movement," news agency ANI quoted him as saying. According to reports, Deep Sidhu had also been a part of the efforts to break barricades at the Shambu border.

"Some miscreants joined the protest to defame farmers' movement. We did not plan to unfurl the flags at Red Fort, this was not our program. Deep Sidhu's photo with the PM has floated, we had already expressed doubt over him," said SS Pandher of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee

Swaraj Abhyan leader Yogendra Yadav, who is among the leaders spearheading the agitation against the farm laws, said Sidhu had been disassociated "from our protest right from the beginning".