What is the aftermath of farmers' Republic Day clash with Delhi Police?

For two months, thousands of farmers have remained at Delhi's borders protesting against three recently passed farm laws, unable to reach a consensus with the Centre. While the protests had been peaceful for the most part, things took a violent turn on January 26 with agitators clashing violently with the Delhi Police.

According to officials, the farmers had reneged on the commitment made during talks between the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Delhi Police, changing their rally route and engaging in violence and vandalism.

Reportedly, the police have registered nearly two dozen cases of violation of lawful directions, rioting, damage to public property and assault on public servant with deadly weapons. They say that 86 police personnel were injured in violence across the city.