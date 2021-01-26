Farmers protest: What is 'Nishan Sahib', the flag hoisted by protesters at Red Fort?

Thousands of protesting farmers swarmed the historic Red Fort on Tuesday and hoisted flags on the lower ramparts of the historic landmark.

The protesting farmers' tractor march reached the Red Fort after clashing with police at several locations where barricades were put up to stop the rally.

A large group of farmers thronged the Red Fort carrying the tricolours and farmer union flags in their hands. A few youths even climbed up the flagpole on the 17th century landmark and put up a saffron-coloured "nishaan sahib".