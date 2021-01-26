Tractor Parade: Farmers defy tear gas shells, lathis to reach Red Fort

Groups of protesting farmers camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points of the national capital broke police barricades to force their way into the city, much ahead of the time they were granted permission by Delhi Police for their tractor parade.

On Sunday, Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally after the annual Republic Day parade. The protesters were told they can't disrupt the celebrations at Rajpath even as the farmers insisted their parade will be "peaceful".

"But some groups of farmers did not relent and started moving towards the Outer Ring Road breaking police barricades," an official said.