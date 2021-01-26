Tractor Parade: Farmers defy tear gas shells, lathis to reach Red Fort

Defying the tear gas shells and lathis, farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws in Delhi on Tuesday entered Red Fort and hoisted flags from the lower ramparts of the Red Fort, reported ANI.
Groups of protesting farmers camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points of the national capital broke police barricades to force their way into the city, much ahead of the time they were granted permission by Delhi Police for their tractor parade.
On Sunday, Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally after the annual Republic Day parade. The protesters were told they can't disrupt the celebrations at Rajpath even as the farmers insisted their parade will be "peaceful".
"But some groups of farmers did not relent and started moving towards the Outer Ring Road breaking police barricades," an official said.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since 26 November against the three newly enacted farm laws: the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Enacted in September, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.
However, the protesting farmers have expressed the apprehension that the new laws will pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the MSP and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.
(With inputs from agencies)