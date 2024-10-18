 Court Grants Bail To Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain In Money Laundering Case; AAP Leader To Walk Out Of Tihar Jail After 2 Years
Court Grants Bail To Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain In Money Laundering Case; AAP Leader To Walk Out Of Tihar Jail After 2 Years

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
Satyender Jain | YouTube screengrab

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to former health minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain who has been in jail for nearly 18 months in connection with a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The court while granting bail to Jain said that AAP leader has suffered a long incarceration and referenced the SC’s ruling in the case of former Delhi DY CM Manish Sisodia stating the right to a speedy trial as a fundamental right.

"Considering the delay in trial and long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that trail will take long to start, let alone conclude, accused is favourably suited for the relief," said Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on 30 May 2022 on the charge of money laundering through four companies allegedly linked to him.

article-image

The judge granted the relief on a bail bond Rs 50,000 with two sureties of like amount.

The ED case stems from an FIR lodged against Jain by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

