Court Grants Bail To Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain In Money Laundering Case; AAP Leader To Walk Out Of Tihar Jail After 2 Years

Satyender Jain | YouTube screengrab

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to former health minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain who has been in jail for nearly 18 months in connection with a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

#WATCH | Counsel for Satyendar Jain, Vivek Jain says, "Rouse Avenue Trial Court has granted bail to Satyendar Jain. The trial court said that he has suffered a long incarceration...Most likely he will come out today..." https://t.co/zWE6C8ihrO pic.twitter.com/zO27GxZxMj — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2024

The court while granting bail to Jain said that AAP leader has suffered a long incarceration and referenced the SC’s ruling in the case of former Delhi DY CM Manish Sisodia stating the right to a speedy trial as a fundamental right.

"Considering the delay in trial and long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that trail will take long to start, let alone conclude, accused is favourably suited for the relief," said Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on 30 May 2022 on the charge of money laundering through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The judge granted the relief on a bail bond Rs 50,000 with two sureties of like amount.

The ED case stems from an FIR lodged against Jain by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.