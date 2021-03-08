Delhi court convicts Indian Mujahideen operative Ariz Khan in Batla House encounter case

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav passed the judgment in the case of Ariz Khan, who was arrested in February 2018, a decade after allegedly being on the run.

The accused is held guilty and convicted under sec. 186, 333, 353, 302, 307, 174A , 34 of IPC and 27 of Arms Act, the judge said.

"The evidence adduced on record by the prosecution leaves no matter of doubt that the prosecution has proved the case beyond all reasonable doubt and that the accused is liable to be convicted. It has been proved that the accused Ariz Khan along with his associate voluntarily caused grevious hurt to public servants. The accused intentionally and voluntarily caused murder of Inspector MC Sharma by use of gun shot. It has been proved that the accused Ariz Khan managed to escape during shootout and failed to appear before court despite proclamation," the court said.

Ariz is allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. Police claimed that he was present at Batla House, along with four others, and managed to give police a slip during the encounter.

On the last date of hearing, the judge had issued a production warrant against Ariz Khan alias Junaid for his presence during the pronouncement of judgment.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) AT Ansari represented the Delhi Police, while advocate MS Khan represented Ariz Khan during trial proceedings in the matter.

Of the five men residing in the apartment in Batla House, Mohammed Sajid and Atif Amin were killed during the encounter, Junaid and Shahzad Ahmad fled and were caught years later, while Mohammad Saif surrendered to the police.

A trial court had, in July, 2013, sentenced Shahzad Ahmed to life imprisonment in connection with the case.

