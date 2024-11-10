Delhi Couple Announces ₹50,000 Reward For Information After Pet Dog Goes Missing From Agra Hotel | X/@PatraKasturi

A Delhi couple, Dipayan Ghosh and Kasturi Patra, have offered a Rs 50,000 reward for the safe return of their missing dog, which disappeared from a hotel in Agra. The couple had brought their two pet dogs along on a vacation and checked into a reputed hotel on November 1, entrusting the hotel staff with the dogs' care for a fee of Rs 2,000.

Reward: We’re offering a reward of INR 50,000 for any information l pic.twitter.com/4MTzVog0pZ — Kasturi Patra (@PatraKasturi) November 8, 2024

On November 3, while the couple visited Fatehpur Sikri, one of their dogs went missing. Upon their return, they discovered that the dog was gone, as reported by India Today. Initially, they announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for the dog’s safe return, which had last been seen at the Taj Mahal metro station. After two days without any leads, they increased the reward to Rs 50,000 in hopes of speeding up the search.

The couple has taken extensive measures to locate their pet, recruiting over 30 people to analyze CCTV footage within a 30-kilometre radius around Agra. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Security) Syed Arib Ahmad, footage from the city’s 'Smart City' cameras shows the dog moving towards Shahjahan Garden.

5 Stray Puppies Set On Fire In Meerut

Meanwhile, in a recent distressing incident from Meerut’s Kankerkheda area, police have registered a case against two women accused of setting five stray puppies on fire by pouring petrol over them, officials reported on Friday.

According to local residents, the accused, Shobha and Aarti, were allegedly disturbed by the noise made by the puppies. Station House Officer Jitendra Kumar confirmed that the FIR was filed following a statement by Anshumali Vashishth, general secretary of the Animal Care Society.

#WATCH | Meerut, UP: CP City, Ayush Vikram Singh says, "Animal Care Society informed police of the incident where 6-7 days ago, two women of Sant Nagar Colony, burned and killed 5 puppies who were 3 days old. Police have taken cognisance of the matter and the case has been… pic.twitter.com/k24RQ0gMbB — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2024

Accused Women Booked Under Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals Act

The women are being charged under Section 325 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, which covers offenses related to harming or killing animals, and the case has been lodged at the Kankerkheda police station. Kumar stated that further legal action will be determined as the investigation progresses.

The complaint details that the incident occurred on November 5 in Sant Nagar Colony on Rohta Road. Vashishth reported that a street dog had recently given birth to the five puppies that were allegedly targeted by the two women, who poured petrol on them before setting them ablaze.

In response to the incident, representatives from the Meerut Vyapar Mandal met with Circle Officer Daurala Shuchita Singh on Friday. They called for strict action against the accused women.