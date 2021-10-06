Delhi CM replies after Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi says Arvind Kejriwal should get some ‘nice clothes’

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's remark by switching focus to the ruling Congress's track record ahead of next year's election. Earlier in the day, Channi took a jibe at Kejriwal over his dressing style and said the AAP chief should be given Rs 5,000 to get a "suit-boot".

Hitting back, Kejriwal today said, "Channi sahib, you don't like my clothes. No problem... (but) leave the clothes. When will you fulfill these promises," Mr Kejriwal tweeted - a reference to promises made ahead of the 2017 election.

"When will you give employment to every unemployed; When will you waive the loans of farmers; Why not send those guilty of sacrilege (a reference to the 2015 desecration case) to jail; When will action be taken against tainted ministers, MLAs and officers?"

Earlier Mr Channi - who last month replaced Amarinder Singh - was asked by news channel ABP about Mr Kejriwal's comment that the Congress had made a "tamasha (mockery)" of Punjab.

चन्नी साहिब, आपको मेरे कपड़े पसंद नहीं। कोई बात नहीं। जनता को पसंद हैं



कपड़े छोड़ो। ये वादे कब पूरे करोगे?



1. हर बेरोज़गार को रोज़गार कब दोगे



2. किसानों के क़र्ज़े कब माफ़ करोगे



3. बेअदबी के दोषियों को जेल क्यों नहीं भेजते



4. दागी मंत्रियों, MLA और अफ़सरों पर ऐक्शन कब लोगे https://t.co/EKw2rd8qdB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 6, 2021

Following which Channi responded by asking if Mr Kejriwal did not have a "suit-boot" - a reference to one of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's go-to jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling BJP.

Notably, last month Mr Kejriwal, while on a visit to Chandigarh, told reporters the Congress' leadership crisis in the state was "unfortunate" and that "Punjab has been reduced to tamasha".

The AAP and the Congress are set to go head-to-head in next year's Assembly election which is scheduled to take place in March.

The Congress in Punjab is trying to manage the mess after a prolonged and bitter feud between former CM Capt Amarinder Singh and the party's state chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu, indulged in battle last month.

