Delhi CM not exempted from Odd-Even: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal does it again. He doesn't exempt himself from the Odd-Even vehicle rationing system, going to be executed from 4 to 15th November.

Though Delhi Government has exempted number of dignitaries, which include President, Prime Minister, Justices of Supreme Court & High Courts, Embassy & High commission vehicles, Speaker & Deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha and more, but kept Delhi CM and Ministers out of it.

Delhi CM, Deputy CM and Ministers from Delhi Govt will not be exempted from Odd-Even system and they all have to comply with it, announced Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

With this, Kejriwal does it again to portray himself as an 'Aam Aadmi'. AAP social media team has started bombarding such posts that showcase Kejriwal and his government miles away from VVIP culture.

It's not the first time that Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is putting their political opponents in trouble with this kind of 'Anti-VVIP culture' steps, to the delight of the common voters.

Arvind Kejriwal had used public transport to reach the oath ceremony venue when he became the chief minister of Delhi for the first time in December 2013.