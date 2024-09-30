 Delhi CM Atishi Inspects Roads, Assures 'Pothole-Free By Diwali'; Visuals Surface
In a post on X, the chief minister said she found roads at NSIC Okhla, Modi Mill flyover, Chirag Dilli, Tughalakabad, Mathura Road, Ashram Chowk and its underpass in a dilapidated condition. People have to face problems because of potholes on these roads, she said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Image Of Delhi CM Atishi Inspecting Roads | Atishi | X

New Delhi: Delhi cabinet ministers led by Chief Minister Atishi hit the ground running on Monday morning, inspecting and identifying damaged roads across the city to ensure a pothole-free national capital by Diwali.

Atishi, accompanied by Public Works Department (PWD) engineers, visited different areas in south and southeast Delhi.

Tweet Of Delhi CM Atishi

In a post on X, the chief minister said she found roads at NSIC Okhla, Modi Mill flyover, Chirag Dilli, Tughalakabad, Mathura Road, Ashram Chowk and its underpass in a dilapidated condition. People have to face problems because of potholes on these roads, she said.

The chief minister directed the officials to start the repair work on a war footing and said "under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, it is our endeavour that all Delhiites get pothole-free roads by Diwali".

article-image

Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inspected roads in east Delhi.

Sisodia, in a post on X, alleged that the BJP sent him and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to jail in fake cases to stall the work being done by the AAP government for the people of Delhi. Because of this, the condition of roads has worsened, he said.

Ministers Join In

Ministers Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain, and Mukesh Ahlawat also inspected the roads.

Rai inspected roads in northeast Delhi, Gahlot in west and southwest Delhi, Hussain in New Delhi and central Delhi, and Ahlawat in north and northwest Delhi.

Delhi CM Holds Meeting To Review The Condition Of Roads

On Sunday, Atishi held a meeting to review the condition of roads in the city and said that all ministers would inspect roads in designated areas for a week to identify those in need of repair.

After the inspection, repair work will be started and all roads are expected to be pothole-free by the end of October, she had said.

