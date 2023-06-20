Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Writes To LG Saxena Over Recent Surge In Crimes In National Captial, Demands Immediate Action

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena (L) and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (R) | File Photos

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wrote a letter to the Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena expressing alarm over the recent surge in crimes in the national capital. In response to the disturbing incidents, Kejriwal has proposed a meeting between the Delhi Cabinet and the LG to discuss the matter and find solutions. The chief minister emphasized the urgent need to enhance police patrolling and engage with residents to address the escalating crime situation.

Kejriwal Stressed On Taking Immediate Action

In his letter dated June 19, Kejriwal highlighted the gravity of the situation by pointing out that four murders occurred within a span of 24 hours in different parts of Delhi. These tragic incidents serve as a grim reminder of the deteriorating law and order situation in the city. The chief minister emphasized the importance of taking immediate action to curb crime and ensure the safety of Delhi's residents.

Read The Full Letter Here:

Stabbing Incident at Delhi University's South Campus

One shocking incident that recently unfolded at Delhi University's South Campus involved the brutal stabbing of a student named Nikhil Chauhan in broad daylight. Both the accused individuals and the victim were present on campus attending their classes when the crime occurred. The Delhi Police swiftly apprehended the two suspects, and the victim's body was sent for a postmortem examination to aid in the ongoing investigation.

Disturbing Shooting Incident in RK Puram

Another distressing incident occurred in Delhi's RK Puram area, where two women were shot dead in the early hours of the morning. The chilling video capturing the shooting was circulated on social media platforms, causing widespread shock and outrage. The incident took place in the Ambedkar Basti of RK Puram.

Kejriwal's Concerns and Condolences

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased women through a tweet. He also raised concerns about the law and order situation in Delhi, suggesting that there might be a conspiracy to undermine the authority of the Delhi government. Kejriwal's tweet emphasizes the need for collaborative efforts to combat crime effectively.