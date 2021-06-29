Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity for every family, waiver of old bills if AAP wins Punjab polls

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised 300 units of free electricity for every family if the party won the Punjab elections in 2022. The Delhi Chief Minister emphasised the need to a power supply system similar to that used in the national capital.

"When we fought polls for the first time in Delhi in 2013, people used to get absurd electricity bills. The government was colluding with electricity companies, just like Punjab. Today there's 24-hour electricity in Delhi at a very low rate. We've to do this in Punjab," he said.

Dubbing it as Kejriwal's "electrifying" guarantee for the state of Punjab, the AAP party handle also quoted him as saying that his government (if elected) would also waive off old electricity bills, restore connection of people, and provide 24 hours free electricity.