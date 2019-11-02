Delhi: Check out this Twitter user's crazy tale of losing his car

In a comically weird story, a man lost his car in Delhi and found it car parked a few kilometres away from the parking lot he had parked it in.
After a day of work, the man named Siddharth Singh came back looking for his car but couldn’t find it in the spot or even in the parking he had left it in. He feared that his car might be one of the 125 cars stolen every day in Delhi.
He started asking around for his car but no one knew where had it gone. He even inquired with the police and even a tow truck, but no one has an answer for Siddharth. He was first advised by the parking lot’s security guard to visit a police station, and the police told him to check with a truck.
The only answer he got at the end of the search party was to look around in the neighbourhood.
Siddharth finally sat in an auto-rickshaw and drove in the neighbourhood with the car’s key remote in hand. He kept pressing the key-remote’s button and tried to listen closely to his car’s music.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)