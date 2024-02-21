'Delhi Chalo' March: 'Centre Ready To Discuss All Issues With Farmers,' Says Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda

Amid the huge build-up of farmers at the borders of Haryana as they get ready to march to the national capital, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Wednesday said the Centre was ready to discuss all issues.

"After the fourth round, the government is ready to discuss all the issues like MSP demand, crop diversification, stubble issue, FIR in the fifth round," Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda wrote on X. "I again invite the farmer leaders for discussion. It is important for us to maintain peace," he added.

Farm Union leaders reject Centre's proposal on Monday

In a setback, the farm union leaders on Monday rejected the Centre's proposal of buying pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by the government agencies for five years, saying it was not in farmers' interest. The announcement was made by farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal after holding a meeting.

A panel of three Union ministers -- Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda and Nityanand Rai -- on Sunday gave the proposal to the farmers during the fourth round of talks in Chandigarh. Appealing for holding more talks to resolve the issue amicably, an optimistic Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda told the media, "We want to do good, and several opinions can be given for doing so, as we always welcome good opinions... But to find a way on how that opinion will be fruitful, the only way is conversation. Through conversation, a solution will surely come out."