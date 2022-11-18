Delhi: CBI re-registers case against alleged bookie Sonu Jalan on extortion charges | PTI Photo

The New Delhi Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday re-registered a case against alleged bookie Sonu Jalan and two others on charges of criminal conspiracy and extortion. The case was earlier registered by Thane Town police station.

According to the CBI's FIR, the complainant in the original case is in the construction business. In compliance with order dtd. 24.03.2022 passed by Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in Appeal No. 473/2022 (arising out of SLP Crl. 8788/2021) Parambir Singh Vs. State of Maharashtra & Others. The investigation of the case FIR No. 0140/2022 dated 23.08.2022 registered at PS: Thane Town Police Station, District- Thane City, Crime under IPC Section 384, 389, 120-B has been transferred to CBI for investigation.

"Between April and June, 2021 accused persons demanded Rs 50 lakhs from the complainant for not implicating him in a fake case and when he did not pay the said amount, enraged by this, Sonu

Jalan and his associates colluded with each other. The complainant then lodged a police complaint in the matter," said an official.

In his complaint, the victim alleged that like him, money had been demanded from a few other persons as well as from some police officers.

According to the agency sources, the CBI team will now record statements of all those named in the FIR.