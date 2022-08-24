Thane: Case against bookie Sonu Jalan, his aides- Ketan Tanna, Jay Tanna for extorting Rs 50 lakh from TMC contractor

Bookie Sonu Jalan | PTI Photo

An extortion case has been registered against notorious cricket bookie, Sonu Jalan and his associates- Ketan Tanna and Jay Tanna- for allegedly extorting Rs 50 lakh from a TMC contractor.

According to FPJ sources, an FIR has been registered at Thane Nagar police station on August 23 night.

Cricket betting case

In 2018, Jalan had made headlines after he was arrested by then-Thane Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a cricket betting case for Rs 45 lakhs.

Jalan had earlier filed a complaint along with Ketan Tanna, Munir Khan alleging that they were implicated in a false case by Param Bir Singh. In his complaint, he mentioned that Ex-encounter cop Pradeep Sharma had demanded Rs 15 lakh in 2017, and threatened if failed to pay the same, it would lead him to be trapped in 169 cases.

In 2021, he sought relief from the procedure specific to criminal law in cases of corruption against him by the units working under the Maharashtra police. The application filed by Sonu Jalan stated that he is a victim of bribery and extortion while adding that false charges under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) were implicated against him.

Meanwhile, the CBI has moved an application before the Esplanade metropolitan magistrate court to keep in abeyance the trial in ₹15 crore extortion case registered against Maharashtra DGP (Home Guards) and former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh, his close aide and builder Sanjay Punamiya, police inspectors Nandkumar Gopale, Asha Korke and businessman Sunil Jain.