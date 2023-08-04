Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Performs Emergency Landing At Patna Airport Following Engine Snag

IndiGo flight |

Patna: An IndiGo flight flying to Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing at Patna airport on Friday. The incident took place after one of its engines malfunctioned just three minutes after the flight took off.

Reportedly, the flight landed safely at the Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna at around 9:11 am.

According to the reports citing the pilot, no further assistance was required after landing. No emergency was also declared and operations were reported normal at the airport.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

