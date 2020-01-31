Delhi Assembly Election 2020 -- New Delhi Assembly constituency of Delhi: Full list of candidates, polling dates

New Delhi assembly constituency is one of the seventy assembly constituencies of Delhi in northern India. New Delhi assembly constituency is a part of New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.
In 2015, New Delhi assembly constituency had 64 per cent voter turnout. In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2015, Arvind Kejriwal from AAP won this seat bagging 57,213 votes and beating Nupur Sharma from BJP who received 25,630 votes. In 2020, Aam Aadmi Party has again fielded Arvind Kejriwal. Other prominent faces to contest the 2020 state assembly election from New Delhi Assembly are Sunil Kumar Yadav of Bharatiya Janata Party and Romesh Sabharwal of Congress.
Full list of candidates for New Delhi assembly who will contest Delhi Assembly Election 2020:
1. Arvind Kejriwal - Aam Aadmi Party
2. Ram Gulam - Bahujan Samaj Party
3. Romesh Sabharwal - Indian National Congress
4. Sunil Kumar Yadav - Bharatiya Janata Party
5. Ajay Tiwari - Right To Recall Party
6. Aditi Sharma - Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)
7. Amit Sharma - Vijay Bharat Party
8. Ashok Agyani - Bhartiya Samajik Nyay Party
9. M U Dua - Aihra National Party
10. Narender Kumar Bansal - Bharatiya Loktantrik Party(Gandhi-lohiawadi)
11. Pratap Chandra - Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party
12. Mahender Singh - Peoples Party Of India (Democratic)
13. Meena Suryawanshi - Republican Party Of India (Athawale)
14. Professor Ramesh Narain Singh - Vishva Shakti Party
15. Rajbir - Bahujan Dravida Party
16. Shealendera Singh - Anjaan Aadmi Party
17. Sampurna Nand Uniyal - Jan Awaz Vikas Party
18. Kirti Singh Panwar - Independent
19. Daya Shankar Agrawal - Independent
20. Yogender Singh - Independent
21. Ramesh Kumar Khatri - Independent
22. Rahul Kumar - Independent
23. Rahul Beniwal - Independent
24. Vikas Sharma - Independent
25. Shiv Kumar - Independent
26. Sanni Kaushik - Independent
27. Sant Dharmveer Chotiwala - Independent
28. Sandeep Srivastava - Independent
Assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 in what promises to be a high stake triangular contest with the AAP hoping to retain power on the plank of development and the BJP and the Congress determined to put up a spirited challenge. Announcing the 1-day poll for the 70-member Assembly, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told a news conference on Monday that counting of votes will be taken up on February 11.
Over 1.46 crore voters can exercise their franchise, according to the final electoral roll published on January 6. There are total 1,46,92,136 voters -- 80,55,686 males, 66,35,635 females and 815 belonging to third gender -- in the final voters list. All voters will be provided QR code-enabled voters slip which will speed up voting through easy identification.
This time Delhi will have 13,659 polling stations as compared to 11,763 in 2014, a jump of 16.89 per cent, according to an EC press note. The Commission has decided to extend the facility of postal ballot for "absentee voters", people with disability and those above 80 years of age in all 70 assembly constituencies. In October last year, the government had amended election rules to allow "absentee voters" to vote by postal ballot.
Electors on duty in polling station, electors who are above 80 years of age and the electors marked as 'Persons with Disabilities' in the Electoral Roll will have the option to seek postal ballot paper for casting their vote. The facility of absentee voter status was provided for the first time in the country in seven assembly constituencies in Jharkhand which went to polls recently.
