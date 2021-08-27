Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal govt launches India's 'biggest mentoring program', ropes in Sonu Sood as brand ambassador

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday morning addressed a press conference alongside actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood, discussing the upcoming 'Desh Ke Mentors' program. The AAP leader revealed that Sood had agreed to become the brand ambassador of the initiative and that it would be launched 'soon'.

The 47-year-old actor has played a pivotal role in rendering aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic, being catapulted into the national spotlight and winning hearts after he began helping migrant workers reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown in 2020. He also helped people during the second wave of COVID-19.

As per posts shared on the Aam Aadmi Party's official Twitter handle, this was an effort to provide mass education and would be "India's largest mentoring programme". Three lakh young professionals will guide and mentor 10 lakh Delhi government school students, the party revealed.

The meeting comes a day after the Kerjiwal government announced that it would soon come up with "the most progressive" film policy in the country that would provide a massive boost to the entertainment industry. While the agenda of the meeting had not been revealed until now, this had in turn fueled intense speculation.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 10:29 AM IST