Delhi airport issues advisory issues advisory for passengers owing to low visibility conditions

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
New Delhi: Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi has issued an advisory and launched procedures in view of low visibility conditions caused due to fog.

Airport authorities in an advisory to the passengers on Saturday said that several procedures have been undertaken at the airport to counter the menace of low visibility at the airport.

They said that all flight operations are presently normal.

However, the Airport has also requested the passengers to contact the concerned airline for the latest information about the flight, authorities said.

On Friday, several flights were delayed due to fog and low visibility conditions as the country's northern and central regions, including the capital city is hit by a cold wave.

