Delhi air quality improves to 'satisfactory', SAFAR advices people to 'enjoy the day'

Tomorrow also, the AQI is expected to further improve in the 'satisfactory' category with PM 10 at 164 and PM2.5 at 96. It is believed that the improvement in the air quality is because of the rains in Delhi-NCR in the evening on Thursday.

"The pollution level has drastically reduced. I am able to do the morning walk. Earlier I used to feel suffocated, " Vicky, a local. "The pollution has decreased...wind speed is also high. I am happy now," said Satya Narayan Kesari, another local.

SAFAR after weeks of reporting about poor air quality today asked people to 'ENJOY YOUR DAY' in its advisory. However, the organisation has predicted that the AQI is likely to deteriorate marginally to the 'Poor' category from today until November 30.