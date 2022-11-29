Delhi AIIMS: E-hospital data restored to normal on servers

All India Institute of Medical Sciences | PTI

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi announced on Tuesday that its e-hospital data had been restored on servers and that the network was being sanitised before services could be restored. AIIMS services were disrupted for the seventh day in a row.

"The eHospital data on servers has been restored." Before services can be restored, the network is being sanitised. Due to the volume of data and the large number of servers/computers used for hospital services, the process is taking some time. "Measures for cyber security are being taken," the AIIMS said in a statement.

"All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, and so on, continue to operate on a manual basis," the statement continued.

AIIMS officials announced on Saturday that they had deployed additional personnel to manually run diagnostics, labs, and outpatient services at the national medical institute, which had its servers suspended due to a suspected ransomware attack.

The breach discovered on November 23 is thought to have compromised the data of approximately three-four crore patients.

The Delhi Police, on the other hand, issued a statement saying that "no ransom demand as quoted by certain sections of the media has been brought to the attention of AIIMS authorities."

The ransomware attack is being investigated by the India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police, and representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

On November 25, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police registered a case of extortion and cyber terrorism.

According to PTI, the AIIMS server has data on several VIPs, including former prime ministers, ministers, bureaucrats, and judges.