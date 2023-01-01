Delhi accident victim's mother yet to see her daughter's body: 'She was my everything' | ANI

The mother of a woman, who was killed after she was hit by a car and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road, is yet to see her body.

Speaking to news agency ANI, she said that her daughter was her everything. "My daughter was my everything. She went to work yesterday in Punjabi Bagh. My daughter left home around 5:30pm and said she would return by 10pm. I was informed about her accident in the morning but I haven't seen her body so far," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Body was found naked

As per the information shared by police, the incident was so bad, that after being dragged on, her clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off.

Upon inspecting the spot, the police revealed that the victim was hit by the car, after which her dress got entangled, and she was dragged on for a few kilometres.

DCW takes congnisance

After the news broke in, Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also took cognisance of the matter and issued notice to the Delhi police.

"The naked body of a girl was found in Delhi's Kanjhawala, it is being told that some boys in an inebriated state hit her scooty with a car and dragged her for several kilometres. This matter is very dangerous, I am issuing an appearance summons to Delhi Police. The whole truth should come out," she said in a tweet.

Talking to ANI, she also alleged that the five men on the vehicle were drunk.

The police said that the medical examination of the accused is being conducted, who was driving the car, to ascertain if he was under alcohol influence.