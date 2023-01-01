Navi Mumbai: MP Ramseth Thakur organises 'Live Musical Event' at Rambagh on New Year |

Navi Mumbai: A 'Live Musical Event' has been organised at 'Rambagh', a garden developed at Nahave Creek on Sunday 01 January 2023 at 6.30 PM. The garden was thrown open to the public on December 22, 2022, by former MP Ramseth Thakur.

Thakur himself developed the garden which is spread over 14 acres.

This program is free for everyone. However, more details will be available with Abhishek Patwardhan at 9029580343 and Ganesh Jagtap at 9870116964.

The garden has become one of the sought-after places among citizens residing in Navi Mumbai, especially Ulwe.

The garden has a grand and elegant entrance and has different types of floral designs, ponds, electric lighting, footpaths, fencing, seating arrangements, cradles, selfie points, and water fountains. What sets this garden apart from other gardens is the lighting arrangements, which change in the blink of an eye. The garden has well-equipped parking, security, and restrooms.

