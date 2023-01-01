Navi Mumbai: NMMC welcomes state Olympic torch at civic headquarters

Navi Mumbai: NMMC welcomes the state Olympic torch at civic headquarters |

Navi Mumbai: The torch of 'The Maharashtra State Olympic Games 2022' was welcomed at the headquarters of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Mini-State Olympic organized in Pune

The mini-state Olympic is being organized jointly by the Government of Maharashtra and the Maharashtra Olympic Association from January 1 to January 12 2023 at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mhalunge- Balewadi, Pune.

Sports Jyot Rally has been organized in every district for this competition including the one starting from Gateway of India in Mumbai to the event venue in Pune.

A total of 39 sports have been included in the event which will see around 10,546 players and referees participating. The NMMC welcomed all the players participating in the competition with the flame of the torch and wished for the success of the competition.