Delhi Accident: DCW Chief recommends case be transferred to CBI; points out shoddy work by Delhi police

New Delhi: Speaking on the Kanjhawala case, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has raised questions on Delhi Police's action in the accident case.
Ms Maliwal said she is not satisfied with the police investigation and raised question as to why Anjali's (victim) pilion rider and friend Nidhi's phone has not been recovered by the police until now. She has recommended that the case be transferred to the CBI.
Very important evidence not with police till now: Maliwal
She said, "I'm not satisfied with Delhi Police's action. I recommend that this case be transferred to CBI. Delhi Police told us they've not recovered Nidhi's phone till now. It's very important evidence, beyond my understanding why is it not with Police till now?"
Nidhi's mother gives her statement to police
Sudesh, mother of Kanjhawala death case eye witness Nidhi, on Thursday, claimed that her daughter was terrified after the accident and that is why she did not report the matter to the police.
While talking to ANI, she said, "You would have got scared seeing Nidhi's condition, she was so terrified." Her response came against the backdrop of claims by Anjali's mother where she termed the incident a "well thought-out conspiracy."
Anjali's maternal uncle, Prem said he suspected Nidhi's involvement in his niece's death and demanded a CBI inquiry in the case.
