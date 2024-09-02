Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Claims ED Team Reached His House To Arrest Him In 2016 Case

Amanatullah Khan, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Delhi's Okhla Assembly constituency, claimed in a social media post on Monday morning that a team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had reached his home and intended to arrest him.

In another post, the AAP MLA released a video statement saying, "The ED came to my residence with a search warrant. This is related to a 2016 case that is currently ongoing in the trial court. I was arrested in 2022 by the ACP but was granted bail within 10 days. Last year, on October 10, the ED conducted a search at my place. I want to ask why they came today. What else do they want to search? Nothing has been proven till now."

अभी सुबह-सुबह तानाशाह के इशारे पर उनकी कटपुतली ED मेरे घर पर पहुँच चुकी है, मुझे और AAP नेताओं को परेशान करने में तानाशाह कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहा।



ईमानदारी से अवाम की ख़िदमत करना गुनाह है?



आख़िर ये तानाशाही कब तक?#EDRaid #Okhla pic.twitter.com/iR2YN7Z9NL — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) September 2, 2024

Reacting to Amanatullah Khan's post, AAP leader Manish Sisodia attacked the BJP for the ED raid.

"This is the only work left for the ED: to suppress every voice raised against the BJP. Break it. Arrest and imprison those who do not break or surrender," said Sisodia.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh criticised the investigative agency for being "ruthless".

Sharing a video recorded during the raid, Singh said, "Look at the cruelty of the ED. Amanatullah Khan first participated in the ED's investigation and requested more time due to his mother-in-law's cancer and her recent surgery. Despite this, they raided his house early in the morning. There is no evidence against Amanatullah Khan, but both Modi's dictatorship and the ED's thuggery continue."

In a video statement, he said, "Even though the ED is being repeatedly reprimanded by the Supreme Court, even though they are being repeatedly warned that they should not conduct investigation with malice and their only aim is to keep people in jail. Despite this, today ED reached the residence of Amanatullah Khan, who is an MLA from the AAP, early in the morning to conduct a raid. At a time when his mother-in-law has cancer and has undergone an operation. The lawyer of Amanatullah Khan wrote to ED and sought time...CBI registered a case in 2016."

Questioning the timing of ED action against AAP MLA, he said, "After a long investigation of six years, CBI said that Amanatullah Khan did not take any bribes. He did not commit any economic crime. CBI did not even arrest him...After this, ED does not close its case. In 2023, it raided Amanatullah Khan's house. ED called Amanatullah Khan to its office and questioned him for 13 hours and today in the same case of 2016, today again ED has reached his residence in connection with the same case..."