Delhi: 75-year-old man suffering from depression kills himself at Laxmi Nagar metro station

A 75-year-old man jumped in front of the Delhi metro train on Tuesday and committed suicide.

The elderly jumped at Laxmi Nagar metro station when the train approached the station.

The man was taken to the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital in an ambulance but was declared dead on arrival. The man has been identified as Amrik Singh.

Amrik’s family has said that he was suffering from depression for the past three years.

Amrik had left his house without informing anyone to kill himself.

He is survived by one son and two daughters.