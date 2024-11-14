Delhi: 5 Men Offer Lift To Minor Girl, Her Aunt Who Were Denied Club Entry, Allegedly Gangrape Duo At House In Lajpat Nagar

Representational image | FPJ

Five men were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old girl and her aunt at a house in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Saturday night and the matter came to the fore when the duo reached Safdarjung Hospital for the minor's treatment on Sunday.

The accused are identified as Shivam Parchha, Aman Pal, Ashish alias Anshuman, Amar Mehra and Abhishek alias Ishu, police said, adding that they work as drivers and security guards in parts of south Delhi.

On Sunday at 4 am, police received a call from Safdarjung Hospital regarding the sexual assault of a minor girl and her aunt.

A police team reached the hospital, where the statements of both were recorded.

The girl's father works as a carpenter while her aunt's husband works as a food delivery executive in south Delhi. On Saturday night, they went to a club in Defence Colony where their entry was denied as the girl was underage, police said.

While they were standing near the club at midnight, the accused came in a Maruti Swift Dzire car and offered to take them to another club in Malviya Nagar.

"Both the females agreed to sit in the car. We do not know whether the accused took them to a club in Malviya Nagar but they drove to Gurugram," a senior police officer said.

Accused offered soft drinks mixed with alcohol to girl, aunt

The women in their statement said the accused offered them soft drinks mixed with alcohol and later, took them to a house belonging to one of them in Kasturba Niketan.

"The accused then forced themselves on them before dropping them at their house near the Ashram area. Both the victims live in the same locality," the officer said.

The next morning, when the minor felt pain in her abdomen, they went to Safdarjung Hospital, where she was admitted and police were informed.

Following their medical examinations, a case under sections 64(1) (punishment for rape) and 70(1) (gang rape) of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.

All five men were arrested and the vehicle was also seized. Further probe is underway.