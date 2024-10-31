Delhi: 4 Juveniles Arrested In Double Murder Case In JJ Colony

Pixabay (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Four juveniles have been arrested in connection with the double murder in JJ Colony, Bawana, Delhi. According to Delhi Police, the group includes two 15-year-olds, one 16-year-old, and one 13-year-old, all residents of JJ Colony.

About The Case

The incident began when two victims, a 17-year-old and Irshad (20), were riding their bike in a zig-zag manner in G-block of JJ Colony, a police statement said.

They were confronted by a group of juveniles, leading to an altercation. During the fight, two of the juveniles pulled out knives and attacked, leaving both riders with severe injuries.

A PCR call was received at the NIA Police Station reporting one person lying injured on the road, covered in blood. Police later identified the victims as a 17-year-old and Irshad, who were both undergoing treatment but were declared dead due to stab injuries.

"On local enquiry it came to notice that both were riding bikes in a Zig-Zag manner in G-block JJ Colony Bawana Delhi when 4 children in conflict with law (CCLs) interrupted them, they started fighting with them. In the fight two of the CCLs took out knifes and attacked them in which they sustained injuries", the Police statement said

An FIR has been filed, and further investigation is ongoing.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)