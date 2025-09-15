Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills Woman Who Drove 600km To Convince Him To Marry Her

Representative Image

A shocking incident has come to light from Rajasthan. A 37-year-old woman who drove 600 km to meet her lover and convince him to marry her was allegedly killed by the man, according to NDTV.

The next day, her dead body was found inside her car. Her lover, a schoolteacher, has now been arrested for allegedly killing her with an iron rod. The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Kumari, who worked as an Anganwadi supervisor in Jhunjhunu. She had separated from her husband around 10 years ago.

In October 2024, she connected with Manaram, a schoolteacher from Barmer, on Facebook. The two began meeting and gradually grew close.

Mukesh would often drive from Jhunjhunu to Barmer, a journey of about 600 km, to meet Manaram. She wanted to marry him, although her divorce case was still pending in court.

Reportedly, Mukesh had been pressuring Manaram to move forward with the marriage, which led to frequent arguments.

On 10 September, Mukesh drove her Alto car from Jhunjhunu to Manaram’s village in Barmer. After asking locals for directions, she managed to reach his residence. She informed Manaram’s family about their relationship, which reportedly enraged him. The local police were called.

Later, Manaram told Mukesh that they would talk about the matter privately.

That evening, while the two were alone, he allegedly struck her on the head with an iron rod, killing her instantly. He then placed her body in the driver’s seat of her car and rolled the vehicle off the road in an attempt to make it look like an accident.

Afterwards, he returned to his room and went to sleep. The next morning, he asked his lawyer to inform the police about Mukesh’s body.

During the investigation, police discovered that the mobile phone locations of Manaram and Mukesh matched at the time of her death. During questioning, Manaram reportedly broke down and confessed. He has since been taken into custody.