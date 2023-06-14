 Delhi: 1 Killed After Part Of Under-Construction Flyover Of Dwarka Expressway Collapses; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: 1 Killed After Part Of Under-Construction Flyover Of Dwarka Expressway Collapses; Visuals Surface

Delhi: 1 Killed After Part Of Under-Construction Flyover Of Dwarka Expressway Collapses; Visuals Surface

A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet. In the video, one can see the crane completely smashed by the part of the under-construction flyover.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: 1 Killed After Part Of Under-Construction Flyover Of Dwarka Expressway Collapses; Visuals Surface |

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a crane operator responsible for lifting and moving materials died after a span of the under-construction flyover near NH-48 Samalkha to connect Dwarka expressway fell on his crane.

A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet. In the video, one can see the crane completely smashed by the part of the under-construction flyover. Workers at the site can be seen gathered around the crane. Some can be seen trying to find out about the condition of the crane operator while others can be seen recording videos in their phone.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Cyclone Biparjoy: Here's How Forest Department Is Protecting Nearly 100 Asiatic Lions From Cyclonic...

Cyclone Biparjoy: Here's How Forest Department Is Protecting Nearly 100 Asiatic Lions From Cyclonic...

World Bank Ready To Invest In Kerala's Infrastructure: Assurances Given To CM Pinarayi Vijayan

World Bank Ready To Invest In Kerala's Infrastructure: Assurances Given To CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Man Begging On Delhi Streets Spotted By Kin Months After Going Missing From Bihar

Man Begging On Delhi Streets Spotted By Kin Months After Going Missing From Bihar

Rajasthan: 8 Suspended Including IAS And IPS Officer After Ajmer Hotel Brawl Video Goes Viral

Rajasthan: 8 Suspended Including IAS And IPS Officer After Ajmer Hotel Brawl Video Goes Viral

Gujarat: Bridge Over Mindhola River In Tapi Collapses Before Inauguration, Raises Corruption...

Gujarat: Bridge Over Mindhola River In Tapi Collapses Before Inauguration, Raises Corruption...