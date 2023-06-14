Delhi: 1 Killed After Part Of Under-Construction Flyover Of Dwarka Expressway Collapses; Visuals Surface

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a crane operator responsible for lifting and moving materials died after a span of the under-construction flyover near NH-48 Samalkha to connect Dwarka expressway fell on his crane.
A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet. In the video, one can see the crane completely smashed by the part of the under-construction flyover. Workers at the site can be seen gathered around the crane. Some can be seen trying to find out about the condition of the crane operator while others can be seen recording videos in their phone.
This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)