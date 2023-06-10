Delhi: 85-Year-Old Dies After Fire Breaks Out In Dwarka's Residential Building | Representative Image

A fire broke out on the seventh floor of a nine-storey building located in Delhi's Dwarka area on Friday night. The Delhi Fire Services immediately dispatched nine fire tenders to the scene to combat the blaze.

Fire Broke Out On Friday Night

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the fire was reported at 11:10 pm by Station Officer Mukul. It initially broke out on the seventh floor and subsequently spread to the eighth floor. Tragically, one individual sustained severe burn injuries in the incident.

85-Year-Old Pronounced Dead On Arrival At Hospital

The injured person, identified as 85-year-old Sadan Chandra, received immediate attention from the PCR team before the arrival of the Delhi Fire Services unit. Chandra was swiftly transported to Indira Gandhi Hospital for urgent medical treatment. Unfortunately, upon arrival, the doctors declared him deceased.

Investigation Underway In The Matter

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. The focus will be on uncovering the factors that led to the incident and assessing any potential negligence or other contributing factors.