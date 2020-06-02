‘Delay in judicial appointments not because of Govt’

New Delhi: Although judicial vacancies are a serious problem, the central government’s role in filling vacancies is limited, observed Joint Secretary of the Union Law Ministry, GR Raghavender on Sunday. Raghavender was speaking on what the government is doing to improve the Indian Legal System in an online interactive session hosted by Spread Law.

The webinar saw Advocate Sumit Nagpal pose questions on pertinent topics including judicial delays, case pendency, judicial vacancies and the working of virtual courts. On the issue of judicial vacancies, Raghavender pointed out that the Central Government does not come into the picture at all in the appointment of district and subordinate judges.

The Centre is only involved in the appointment of judges to the higher judiciary, and that too after the Collegium has decided on proposals. The Government is working with the Collegium to fill judicial vacancies at this level, he added.

On HC appointments, he said since 2014, 543 judges (including 464 additional judges) were appointed. SC vacancies were also filled up when they arose, he said.