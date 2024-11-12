 Dehradun: Pervert Biker Molests Woman Walking With Child, Police Makes Swift Arrest After Video Surfaces
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
@DehradunPolice

Dehradun police, on Tuesday, took cognizance of a viral video in which a man was seen molesting a woman in broad daylight and arrested the accused. The police also seized his scooter seen in the video.

As per reports, a woman was molested by the accused while she was walking with her child in a lane in the city. A video of the incident showed the scooter rider touching the woman’s chest and fleeing. The video created an uproar on social media with netizens demanding immediate arrest of the accused.  

A day after the video surfaced on social media, Dehradun police arrested the accused.

In a post on X, the police shared a photo showing the man being arrested and his scooter seized and wrote, “The molester was brought to his end. The Doon Police taught the law to the accused who molested a woman. Taking cognizance of the viral video on social media, SSP Dehradun formed a joint team of SOG and Patel Nagar Police and within a short time the accused was arrested along with his scooty.”

Six students killed, one injured as car crashes into truck in Dehradun   

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, six students were killed and another seriously injured when their car collided with a truck here early Tuesday, police said.

The collision occurred at around 1.30 am at the ONGC Chowk. The car rammed into the truck from behind and six of its occupants died on the spot, Circle Officer (City) Neeraj Semwal said.

article-image

The car was reduced to a mangled wreck, he added.

The deceased students were identified as Kunal Kukreja, 23, Atul Agrawal, 24, Rishabh Jain, 24, Navya Goel, 23, Kamakshi, 20, and Guneet, 19. All of them were from Dehradun except Kukreja who hails from Himachal Pradesh.

The seventh occupant -- Siddhesh Agrawal, 25, -- has been admitted to the Synergy Hospital in the city and is in a critical condition, he said.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding that CCTV camera footage from the area is being analysed.

