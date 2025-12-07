 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 125 BRO Projects, Boosts Border Connectivity And Security
IANSUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 05:07 PM IST
article-image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday dedicated to the nation 125 strategically significant infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO). | IANS

Leh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday dedicated to the nation 125 strategically significant infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s commitment to keep strengthening the border infrastructure.

Describing the connectivity tools as lifelines for security, economy, and disaster management, Rajnath Singh said, “There are numerous benefits of robust infrastructure in border areas. It ensures military mobility, smooth transportation of logistics, an increase in tourism and employment opportunities and, most importantly, stronger faith in development, democracy and the government.”

The 125 projects launched on Sunday are spread across two Union Territories -- Ladakh and Jammu &amp; Kashmir -- and seven states - Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Mizoram.

These include 28 roads, 93 bridges and four other projects, all completed for Rs 5,000 crore, the highest-value inaugurations in the BRO’s history.

article-image

He emphasised that the speed with which India is strengthening its borders with roads, tunnels, smart fencing, integrated command centres and surveillance systems is proof that connectivity is a backbone of security, and not a separate entity.

He commended the BRO for significantly accelerating national development by completing complex projects with speed and efficiency, and through indigenous solutions.

Rajnath Singh said that the BRO has emerged as a synonym of ‘Communication’ and ‘Connectivity’, underlining the government’s endeavour to bolster these two important facets of development in border areas.

“Our Government, Armed Forces, and organisations like the BRO are working diligently for the holistic development of our border areas. We must continue strengthening the bond between the border regions and the national mainstream so that the relationship is not influenced by any external factors,” he said.

article-image

The event was organised on the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie Road at the Shyok Tunnel, which is among the key projects inaugurated by Rajnath Singh.

This engineering marvel, built in one of the world’s toughest and most challenging terrain, will ensure all-weather, reliable connectivity to this strategic area, he said, adding that this 920-metre Cut and Cover tunnel will significantly enhance security, mobility, and rapid deployment capabilities, especially during harsh winters, as the region is prone to heavy snowfall, avalanches, and extreme temperatures.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

