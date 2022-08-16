Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to hand Army indigenous weapons |

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hand over multiple Indigenous weapons to the Indian Army today, including anti-personnel land mine Nipun, Landing Craft Attack for operations in Pangong lake, infantry combat vehicles and many other systems.



The ministry in June had approved the procurement of indigenous military equipment and platforms worth Rs 76,390 crore. The proposals were reportedly approved by the Defence Acquisition Council headed by Singh.