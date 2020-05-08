Defence Minister Rajnath Singh abolishes 9,300 Military Engineering Services posts

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved abolition of 9,304 posts in military engineering services on Thursday. Singh approved the proposal of engineer-in-chief of Military Engineering Services (MES) for optimisation of more than 9,300 posts in the basic and industrial workforce.

"It is in line with the recommendations of the Committee of Experts, headed by Lieutenant General Shekat­kar, which had recommended measures to enhance combat capability and rebalance defence expenditure of the Armed Forces," the Defence Ministry said. One recommendation was to restructu­re the civilian workforce in a manner the MES work could be partly done by departmentally employed staff and other work could be outsourced. In line with the recommendations, based on the proposal of engineer-in-chief, MES, the proposal of abolition of 9,304 posts in MES of the total 13,157 vacancies of the basic and industrial staff has been approved.