Defence Expo to bring Rs 50,000 crore investment and 3 lakh jobs for Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, which is considered to be one the most underdeveloped, is set to get a whopping Rs 50,000 crore investment and three lakh jobs in the Defence sector.

About two dozen companies are ready to invest in the state which is hosting the mega event- Defence Expo 2020 from the 5th to the 9th of February.

“The state will sign 23 memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the ongoing Defence Expo 2020,” Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday while addressing a gathering after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated India’s largest ever defence event.

He said these agreements would create employment opportunities for 300,000 people and fetch investments worth Rs. 50,000 crore for UP Defence Corridor, which spans six nodes - Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Aligarh and Agra.