Defamation case against Digvijay Singh for ISI remark

New Delhi: A defamation complaint was filed against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) legal cell for his alleged remark that the BJP and Bajrang Dal were taking money from Pakistan's spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The complaint was filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal who listed the matter for consideration on October 9. The plea was filed by BJP Legal Cell convener Rajesh Kumar.

The petitioner stated that the senior Congress leader has committed a "grave offence" causing injury to the BJP, its leaders and the public at large by his defamatory statements.

"The language used in the statement is highly unethical, wherein the accused had caused mockery of the whole system.

The statement that BJP is taking money from ISI naturally creates wrong impression in the minds of the general public as ISI is a spy agency of Pakistan, which is held to be inimical to India and who has established links with the several terror attacks in India.

The comment of the accused has been made in categorical terms to defame the BJP party," the plea said.

"This court may take cognizance of the grave offence committed by the accused person thereby causing injury to the BJP, its leaders and public at large," the petitioner prayed.

Digvijay Singh had made the remark on August 30 that was widely published.