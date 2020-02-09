‘Deeply saddened’: Vice President Naidu, PM Modi condole death of RSS veteran Parameswaran

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of RSS veteran P Parameswaran, describing him as a towering intellectual who nurtured institutions of eminence.

Parameswaran, one of the senior-most 'pracharaks' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and former leader of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, died on Sunday. He was 91. "Deeply saddened by the demise of shri Parameswaran ji, a prolific writer, researcher & founder-director of Bharatiya Vichara Kendram," Naidu said on Twitter. The vice president said Parameswaran was an embodiment of Indian thought and philosophy.