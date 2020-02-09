Veteran RSS ideologue P Parameswaran passes away at 91 in Kerala

RSS ideologue and former leader of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, P Parameswaran, passed away on Sunday. He was 91.
The last rites would be held at his home town at Muhama, in Alappuzha district, on Sunday evening. Often referred to as Parameswarji, he was an excellent orator and began his career as a pracharak (organizer) of the RSS. In 1957, he was entrusted with the task of building up the Bharatheeya Jan Sangh in Kerala and went on to be the vice president of the Jana Sangh.
The founder director of the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram took his last breath at 12.10 am while undergoing Ayurvedic treatment at Ottappalam in Kerala's Palakkad district, according to the sources.
Parameswaran, who had worked with leaders like Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani during the Jana Sangh days, was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the country's second highest civilian award in 2018 and Padma Shri in 2004.
Fondly called as Parameswar ji by Sangh Parivar and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, Parameswaran was a prolific writer, poet, researcher and a widely-respected RSS ideologue. He was the Bharatiya Jana Sangh's secretary (1967-1971) and vice president (1971-1977), as well as the director of the Deendayal Research Institute (1977-1982), New Delhi.
Born in 1927 in Muhamma, Alappuzha district, he joined the RSS during his student days. His body will be brought to the RSS headquarters in Kochi on Sunday morning for people to pay their last respects. The cremation will be held in Muhamma in the evening, the sources said.
During the days of Emergency, he courted arrest as part of the all India Satyagraha against it and was jailed for 16 months. Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram was established by Parameswaran in 1982 "to promote nationalist thoughts among Keralites".
(Inputs from PTI)
