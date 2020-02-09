Veteran RSS ideologue P Parameswaran passes away at 91 in Kerala

RSS ideologue and former leader of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, P Parameswaran, passed away on Sunday. He was 91.

The last rites would be held at his home town at Muhama, in Alappuzha district, on Sunday evening. Often referred to as Parameswarji, he was an excellent orator and began his career as a pracharak (organizer) of the RSS. In 1957, he was entrusted with the task of building up the Bharatheeya Jan Sangh in Kerala and went on to be the vice president of the Jana Sangh.

The founder director of the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram took his last breath at 12.10 am while undergoing Ayurvedic treatment at Ottappalam in Kerala's Palakkad district, according to the sources.