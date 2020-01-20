RSS makes its debut in marathon; Hindutva on the run

Mumbai: The RSS made an 'unofficial' debut in the 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday with one of its 'pracharaks' participating in the 42 km race.

This pracharak from Jaipur was the cynosure of all eyes, drawing special attention in his inimitable RSS uniform - a white shirt tucked inside a khakee half pant, and a signature black cap.

Dr Gautam Kapoor (50) stood out not just for donning the RSS 'ganavastra' (uniform) but also for imparting Hindutva lessons to fellow runners on the trot.

While speaking to the Free Press Journal, Kapoor said, “This is the fifth time that I have participated in the Mumbai marathon. I, therefore, decided to do something unusual and wore the RSS ensemble.”

“I was keen on running in the uniform from the first year of my participation; however, I could not because it is very heavy,” Kapoor added.

This year, Kapoor completed the run in 4 hours 40 minutes, which is not his best, he claims. However, he has no regrets about the extra hour this year, as he was able to impart Hindutva tutorials to his co-runners.

“I took nearly an extra hour but I have no regrets because I was giving fellow runners lessons in Hindutva. I made them aware of our tradition, our culture. I told them some dharam ki baatein,” Kapoor said.

“I told them not to be ashamed of our tradition and culture. I made them aware of our country's history, because the majority of them have not studied in RSS schools,” Kapoor lamented, adding, “These non-RSS schools teach distorted history.’’

So, Kapoor made a passionate bid to make the participants understand that our great country has a glorious history. “We are sons of victorious ancestors and have never bowed before any ruler. Our history is one of triumphs.’’Our history is full of victoriestrrunners.