 'Decision Violates Right To Practise Religion,' Says AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan On Assam Assembly Ending 2-Hour-Long Jumma Break
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Decision Violates Right To Practise Religion,' Says AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan On Assam Assembly Ending 2-Hour-Long Jumma Break

'Decision Violates Right To Practise Religion,' Says AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan On Assam Assembly Ending 2-Hour-Long Jumma Break

Assam Legislative Assembly on August 30 officially amended the rule providing two hours of Jumma break to facilitate Muslim legislators to offer Friday prayers.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Waris Pathan, National Spokesperson of AIMIM termed the decision of the Assam Assembly to scrap the practice of giving two hours of Jumma break to Muslims MLAs as a violation of the right to practise religion.

Assam Legislative Assembly on August 30 officially amended the rule providing two hours of Jumma break to facilitate Muslim legislators to offer Friday prayers.

Read Also
Assam Assembly Passes Bill To Abolish 1935 Muslim Marriages & Divorces Act
article-image

In a video message posted on his social media account X on August 30, Pathan said, "It is unconstitutional and a violation of the right to practise religion."

The AIMIM leader said that this practice had been going on since 1937. "What suddenly took hold of you?"

FPJ Shorts
'We Took Decisive Action, What Has The MVA Done?': Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Opposition Over Maratha Reservation Row
'We Took Decisive Action, What Has The MVA Done?': Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Opposition Over Maratha Reservation Row
Nasdaq, S&P 500 & Dow Jones Ends August Trade On Positive Note Amid Price Pressure Cooling Down
Nasdaq, S&P 500 & Dow Jones Ends August Trade On Positive Note Amid Price Pressure Cooling Down
Palghar News: Family Of 3 Found Dead In Village Home Near Wada; Probe Underway
Palghar News: Family Of 3 Found Dead In Village Home Near Wada; Probe Underway
Video: Novak Djokovic Stunned By Alexei Popyrin, Knocked Out Of US Open 2024 In 3rd Round
Video: Novak Djokovic Stunned By Alexei Popyrin, Knocked Out Of US Open 2024 In 3rd Round
Read Also
Assam Assembly To Discontinue Break For Offering Friday Namaz
article-image

"BJP is anti-muslim government. They hate our dress, food and our Madrassas. Now, they have started to hate our Namaz (Prayers). Every day, you will see Himanta Biswa Sarma, talking aimlessly," he added.

Statement Of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On The Row

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma affirmed on August 30 that it was a collective decision.

"In 1937, the Muslim League was ruling Assam and Sir Syed Saadulla was the CM, he made this rule that every Friday there would be a 2-hour break for Jumma ki namaz. Today our MLAs decided that we come to the Assembly for work, so we don't want a 2-hour break. There are members from the minority community in our Assembly rules committee, so everyone has taken this decision. This is not my decision, it is the Assembly's decision," CM Sarma told reporters on Friday.

Former Deputy CM Of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes The Decision Taken By Assam Assembly

The decision, however, invited criticism from several opposition leaders.

"Assam's CM is doing this for cheap popularity. Who is he? He just wants cheap popularity. BJP has made Muslims a soft target. They want to bother Muslims in some way or the other and spread hatred in society. BJP should understand that even Muslims had sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle," Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav told reporters on August 30.

Read Also
'Won't Let Muslims Take Over Assam': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Sparks Controversy With Assembly...
article-image

Assam Assembly Puts An End To The Practice

The state assembly ended the practice that was introduced by Saadulah's Muslim League government in colonial Assam.

According to the previous rule, the sitting of the Assembly on Friday used to be adjourned at 11 am to facilitate Muslim members to go for namaaz, but, as per the new rule, the Assembly will conduct its proceedings without any adjournment for religious purposes.

As per the amended rule, the Assam assembly will commence its proceedings at 9.30 am every day, including Friday. The order stated that the amendment was done to scrap the colonial practice which aimed at dividing the society on a religious basis.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Decision Violates Right To Practise Religion,' Says AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan On Assam Assembly...

'Decision Violates Right To Practise Religion,' Says AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan On Assam Assembly...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Federation Of All India Medical Associations To Hold Peaceful...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Federation Of All India Medical Associations To Hold Peaceful...

'Strict Laws Against Rape Already Exist': Centre's Reply To WB CM Mamata Banerjee's Letter To PM...

'Strict Laws Against Rape Already Exist': Centre's Reply To WB CM Mamata Banerjee's Letter To PM...

Punjab: SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami Welcomes Rouse Avenue Court's Decision To Frame Charges...

Punjab: SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami Welcomes Rouse Avenue Court's Decision To Frame Charges...

Haryana: ED Seizes ₹834 Crore Assets With Links To Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Haryana: ED Seizes ₹834 Crore Assets With Links To Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda