 Deciphering IMD Warnings: The Need for Better Communication Amidst Unpredictable Weather
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDeciphering IMD Warnings: The Need for Better Communication Amidst Unpredictable Weather

Deciphering IMD Warnings: The Need for Better Communication Amidst Unpredictable Weather

Recent events have highlighted the challenges faced by both- the public and authorities in interpreting these alerts, raising concerns about preparedness and response.

RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
ALERT WARNINGS | Representation Image | IMD

As heavy rains wreak havoc across various parts of India, including Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, questions have emerged regarding the efficacy and communication of weather warnings issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Recent events have highlighted the challenges faced by both the public and authorities in interpreting these alerts, raising concerns about preparedness and response.

On July 29, the IMD issued an orange alert for Kerala, anticipating significant rainfall. This followed a series of weather warnings, including red alerts, that were issued in various regions throughout July. Despite these alerts, the anticipated deluge did not always materialize, leading to confusion and criticism. In Mumbai, for instance, schools were closed following a two-day red alert, only for the anticipated rain to fail to appear, causing frustration among parents who felt that the precautionary holidays were unnecessary.

Read Also
Weather Updates: Mumbai, Thane Likely To Receive Very Heavy Rainfall In Next 48 Hrs, IMD Issues Red...
article-image


The confusion surrounding these warnings underscores a broader issue: how should the public and authorities understand and respond to the IMD's color-coded alert system? Dr. Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the IMD, addressed these concerns at a recent press conference, emphasizing that the issuance of an orange alert necessitates a state of preparedness. However, the unpredictability of weather events, coupled with the complexities of meteorological forecasting, often results in a mismatch between the warning and the actual weather.

The alert system, which uses colors to indicate varying levels of risk, aims to inform and prepare the public and authorities. A red alert, the highest level, signifies extreme weather conditions, warranting immediate action. An orange alert, one step down, indicates a high likelihood of severe weather, urging preparedness. Yet, the lack of clarity in what these alerts specifically entail has led to misinterpretation. For instance, an orange alert might prompt questions about whether continuous evacuation is necessary, particularly in vulnerable areas.

Read Also
Pune: Research Scientist Vineet Kumar Stops Weather Updates Due To 'Unavoidable Circumstances &...
article-image


Adding to the challenge is the timing and dissemination of these warnings. The IMD’s alerts are valid until 8:30 AM the following day, which can create confusion when the weather does not align with expectations, especially when the forecasted period extends beyond a single day. Moreover, there is criticism regarding the efficiency of the communication channels. Municipal corporations and the general public often receive these warnings belatedly, partly due to a reliance on websites that are not frequently visited by the masses. The delay in 'nowcast' alerts—short-term forecasts issued for specific locations—reaching the media exacerbates this issue, sometimes arriving half an hour late or more.

This situation calls for a reevaluation of how weather warnings are communicated and acted upon. While the IMD continues to improve its forecasting capabilities, the gap between scientific predictions and public understanding remains a critical issue. Municipal officials have suggested that a more robust and direct communication strategy is needed. This could include enhanced real-time dissemination through multiple channels, ensuring that both the authorities and the public are better informed and can act accordingly.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: Viral Video Showing Deadpool & Wolverine Batting City Weather Makes Netizens Say 'So...
article-image


While the IMD’s alert system is a crucial tool for public safety, the recent instances of unexpected weather patterns following high-level warnings highlight the need for clearer communication and understanding. As India grapples with increasingly unpredictable weather due to climate change, it is imperative that both the forecasting and response mechanisms are refined. This includes educating the public on interpreting alerts and ensuring timely and accurate dissemination of information. Only then can the full potential of these warnings be realized, protecting lives and minimizing disruptions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking VIDEO: Former Punjab Police AIG Shoots IRS Son-In-law Dead Inside Chandigarh Court Over...

Shocking VIDEO: Former Punjab Police AIG Shoots IRS Son-In-law Dead Inside Chandigarh Court Over...

Deciphering IMD Warnings: The Need for Better Communication Amidst Unpredictable Weather

Deciphering IMD Warnings: The Need for Better Communication Amidst Unpredictable Weather

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 3, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 3, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Video: BJP MLA Wades Through Flooded Drain After His Mahindra Scorpio Gets Stuck In Himachal...

Video: BJP MLA Wades Through Flooded Drain After His Mahindra Scorpio Gets Stuck In Himachal...

VIDEO: 3 Masked Miscreants Harass Girl Outside Coaching Centre In UP's Muzaffarnagar; Accused...

VIDEO: 3 Masked Miscreants Harass Girl Outside Coaching Centre In UP's Muzaffarnagar; Accused...