 Weather Updates: Mumbai, Thane Likely To Receive Very Heavy Rainfall In Next 48 Hrs, IMD Issues Red Alert for Central Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWeather Updates: Mumbai, Thane Likely To Receive Very Heavy Rainfall In Next 48 Hrs, IMD Issues Red Alert for Central Maharashtra

Weather Updates: Mumbai, Thane Likely To Receive Very Heavy Rainfall In Next 48 Hrs, IMD Issues Red Alert for Central Maharashtra

IMD has also issued an orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfalls of very heavy rainfalls at several parts of the state like including Palghar, Raigad, Dhule among others. People are appealed to stay away from the ghat areas.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Motorists riding amidst heavy rainfall in Bandra, Mumbai on Saturday | Salman Ansari

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday evening has issued alerts of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and neighbouring areas for next 48 hours. The weather department earlier in the day had earlier issued alert of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for the interiors of Maharashtra, including Palghar, Dhule, Nashik, Nanded, Solapur, Satara and others. However, the IMD upgraded its warning to Red Alert for Central Maharashtra.

Mumbai is witnessing rainfall since Saturday morning and with the changing weather conditions, the IMD upgraded its alerts for heavy rainfall for Mumbai city later in the day. As per IMD Mumbai’s data from 8 am to 2.30 pm, eastern suburbs has received comparatively received more rainfall than western and south Mumbai. Sion received highest rains with 78 mm, Matunga received 57 mm, Vikhroli received 58 mm, Chembur received 32 mm, Santacruz received 45 mm and Dahisar received 32 mm of rainfall.

Read Also
MP August 3 Monsoon Updates: Red Alert For 12 Districts, Orange Alert For 23; State Receives More...
article-image

"As per IMD model guidance, in the next 48 hours there is possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy spells at isolated places over parts of Konkan region (Palghar Thane Mumbai around), the ghat areas of Central Maharashtra and parts of interior Maharashtra," IMD's Director H S Hosalikar posted on X.

Mumbai's temperatures ranged from a minimum of 26°C to a maximum of 31°C on Saturday. The city has also been experiencing poor visibility and strong winds since morning at several locations.

Read Also
India To Record Above-Normal Rainfall In August & September: IMD
article-image

Apart from Maharashtra, several states in the country are witnessing heavy rains this week. The states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat among others have witnessed severe downpour in the last couple of days.

Several parts of Gujarat’s Vapi saw waterlogging on Saturday morning after heavy rainfall overnight. While, parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed cloudburst following rainfall on Thursday for which the search operations for the missing people is still underway and at least six people have died. The disastrous landslide in Kerala’s Wayanad has taken 358 lives as of Saturday, and search operations are on. While, in Uttarakhand several pilgrims are stranded due to bad weather conditions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Citizen Group Criticises BEST Officials Over Declining Bus Fleet And Unfulfilled Promises

Mumbai: Citizen Group Criticises BEST Officials Over Declining Bus Fleet And Unfulfilled Promises

Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Likely To Drench City And Neighboring Districts, IMD Issues...

Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Likely To Drench City And Neighboring Districts, IMD Issues...

Mumbai: IMC Seminar Explores Sustainable Future With Flood Management, Renewable Energy, And Water...

Mumbai: IMC Seminar Explores Sustainable Future With Flood Management, Renewable Energy, And Water...

Paris Olympics 2024: Mumbai's Christian Community Call For Boycott Over Depiction Of Christ

Paris Olympics 2024: Mumbai's Christian Community Call For Boycott Over Depiction Of Christ

Weather Updates: Mumbai, Thane Likely To Receive Very Heavy Rainfall In Next 48 Hrs, IMD Issues Red...

Weather Updates: Mumbai, Thane Likely To Receive Very Heavy Rainfall In Next 48 Hrs, IMD Issues Red...