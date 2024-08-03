Weather Updates: Mumbai, Thane Likely To Receive Very Heavy Rainfall In Next 48 Hrs, IMD Issues Red Alert for Central Maharashtra

Motorists riding amidst heavy rainfall in Bandra, Mumbai on Saturday | Salman Ansari

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday evening has issued alerts of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and neighbouring areas for next 48 hours. The weather department earlier in the day had earlier issued alert of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for the interiors of Maharashtra, including Palghar, Dhule, Nashik, Nanded, Solapur, Satara and others. However, the IMD upgraded its warning to Red Alert for Central Maharashtra.

Mumbai is witnessing rainfall since Saturday morning and with the changing weather conditions, the IMD upgraded its alerts for heavy rainfall for Mumbai city later in the day. As per IMD Mumbai’s data from 8 am to 2.30 pm, eastern suburbs has received comparatively received more rainfall than western and south Mumbai. Sion received highest rains with 78 mm, Matunga received 57 mm, Vikhroli received 58 mm, Chembur received 32 mm, Santacruz received 45 mm and Dahisar received 32 mm of rainfall.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging witnessed in Navi Mumbai following heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/JzCLKlorKO — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2024

"As per IMD model guidance, in the next 48 hours there is possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy spells at isolated places over parts of Konkan region (Palghar Thane Mumbai around), the ghat areas of Central Maharashtra and parts of interior Maharashtra," IMD's Director H S Hosalikar posted on X.

Mumbai's temperatures ranged from a minimum of 26°C to a maximum of 31°C on Saturday. The city has also been experiencing poor visibility and strong winds since morning at several locations.

Apart from Maharashtra, several states in the country are witnessing heavy rains this week. The states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat among others have witnessed severe downpour in the last couple of days.

After heavy rains a railway station near Bikaner, Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/dhODvAX0C0 — Naveen Reddy (@navin_ankampali) August 3, 2024

Several parts of Gujarat’s Vapi saw waterlogging on Saturday morning after heavy rainfall overnight. While, parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed cloudburst following rainfall on Thursday for which the search operations for the missing people is still underway and at least six people have died. The disastrous landslide in Kerala’s Wayanad has taken 358 lives as of Saturday, and search operations are on. While, in Uttarakhand several pilgrims are stranded due to bad weather conditions.