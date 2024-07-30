Mumbai Rains: Viral Video Showing Deadpool & Wolverine Batting City Weather Makes Netizens Say 'So Cool'

A rainy weather is often enjoyed by people, but it also makes us experience moments of struggle while beating the wind-accompanied rainfall with an umbrella. Relatable, right? When Marvel Comics characters visited the streets of Mumbai to experience monsoon here, they witnessed a stormy weather and found it tricky to keep their umbrella unshaken.

A video that is going viral on Instagram imagined the sight of spotting Deadpool & Wolverine in Mumbai, battling the extreme city weather. They video showed two people dressed up like the two fictional characters and standing under the rainy sky. However strong they were portrayed in the movies, Mumbai rains gave them a tough fight. So, who won in the weather battle which had Deadpool & Wolverine on one end and the Mumbai rains on another.

We won't add spoilers right away. The video reveals how the two faced the rainy weather in Mumbai with their umbrellas. Taking a look at the video, Marvel fans would learn whether their characters were strong even to beat the rains or not.

Watch video

In the video, Deadpool & Wolverine were seen standing on a roadside where they witnessed heavy rainfall and winds. They were seen carrying an umbrella each to shield themselves from the rains, but things didn't work out well. As the rainfall increased, Wolverine's umbrella flipped inside out. Soon, the character tried to share his pal's umbrella avoiding getting drenched. They were also seen asking for lift in their Marvel costumes, however, the video captured no vehicle halting to assist them.

As netizens saw their filmy characters experiencing the rainfall on the roads of Mumbai, they reacted to the video. They expressed about finding it "So cool." Fans shared a bunch of emojis in the comments box, including laughter and fire emojis. The video was uploaded online on July 23 and it has already gone viral on Instagram with thousands of people having watched it.

The Marvel movie released in the cinemas earlier this July. According to reports, the action film which holds Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the lead superhero roles has closely approached the 4000 crore-mark worldwide.