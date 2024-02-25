'Decades-Old Dream Completed': PM Modi After Going Underwater In Deep Sea To Witness 'Hidden' Ancient Dwarka City

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound fulfillment on Sunday, declaring that his "decades-old dream was completed today." Immersing himself in the depths of the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat, he offered prayers at the sacred site where the legendary city of Dwarka is said to have vanished following Lord Krishna’s departure. Dwarka, intricately entwined with the lore of Lord Krishna, once stood as a beacon of opulence and affluence.

Narrating his experience while addressing a rally in Dwarka, PM Modi said, "Today, I experienced those moments with will stay with me forever... I went deep in the sea and did 'Darshan' of the ancient Dwarka city. Archeologists have written a lot about the Dwarka city hidden underwater. In our scriptures also, it is said about Dwarka that it was a city with beautiful gates and tall buildings, as tall as the top of the world. Lord Krishna himself constructed this city

Describing further, PM Modi said, "When I went deep in the sea, I experienced the divinity... I bowed down in front of Dwarkadhish. I took a peacock feather with me and placed it at Lord Krishna's feet. I had always been curious to go there and touch the remains of the ancient Dwarka city. I am full of emotions today... A decades-old dream was completed today..."



#WATCH | Dwarka, Gujarat: PM Modi says, "Today, I experienced those moments with will stay with me forever... I went deep in the sea and did 'Darshan' of the ancient Dwarka city. Archeologists have written a lot about the Dwarka city hidden underwater. In our scriptures also, it… pic.twitter.com/7ILGrL16Va — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

Prime Minister Modi had earlier taken to social media site X to post pictures of his underwater expedition. He wrote, "To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all."

The ancient city of Dwarka holds profound significance in Hindu mythology and history, captivating the interest of historians, archaeologists, and devotees alike.

PM Modi offers prayers at Dwarkadhish temple

In the morning of the same Sunday, Modi offered prayers at Gujarat's renowned Dwarkadish Temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna. Situated at the confluence of the Gomti River and the Arabian Sea, this majestic temple is a crucial Hindu pilgrimage destination for Vaishnavites, particularly devotees of Lord Krishna, as it is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites. Dwarkadhish Temple venerates Lord Krishna as its primary deity, also known as Dwarkadhish or the King of Dwarka.

Later, Modi was presented with an idol of Lord Krishna by the temple priests as a gesture of reverence.

Several development projects inaugurated

During his two-day Gujarat visit, PM Modi inaugurated the Sudarshan Setu, the country's longest cable-stayed bridge spanning 2.32 km, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. Formerly known as the 'Signature Bridge,' it has been renamed Sudarshan Setu. Beyt Dwarka, located near Okha port, is home to the renowned Dwarkadhish temple. The bridge, constructed at a cost of ₹979 crore, features a four-lane road and wide footpaths. Modi also offered prayers at the Beyt Dwarka Temple during his visit, which commenced with a vibrant roadshow in Jamnagar amidst enthusiastic chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'