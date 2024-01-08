Debt-Ridden Farmer Found Hanging In Kerala's Kannur District | File

Kannur: A 63-year-old debt-ridden farmer allegedly died by suicide at Pathanpara in Naduvil Panchayat in Kerala's Kannur district.



The farmer, Jose was found hanging on the premises of his house in the morning on Sunday. According to his family, jose had availed a loan of Rs 2 lakh from a society for banana cultivation. He had also borrowed from individuals.

"However, Jose was suffering heavy losses last year and was depressed after failing to repay the loan", the family of the farmer said.



"Jose reportedly visited the society in the morning and promised to repay the loan immediately. He allegedly told the employees of the society to not call him again over the arrears. He hung himself after returning home", informed Jose's family.

Victim took land on lease for banana cultivation

Jose lived on 10 cents had taken land on lease for banana cultivation.

Police have registered a case in the matter. Further investigation into the alleged suicide case is underway.



Kerala has been frequently witnessing deaths by suicide of farmers owing to financial stress. In November a dairy farmer in Kannur died by suicide owing to financial stress. The unfortunate deaths caused due to delay in disbursing paddy procurement price had also led to political rows in Kerala in the recent months.