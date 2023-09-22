MP: Debt-Ridden Farmer Commits Suicide

Representational Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 48-year-old debt-ridden farmer died in Goradia village of Pandhana tehsil on Thursday after he hanged himself at his farm field. According to sources, the deceased, identified as Pandhari Banshi, was under stress for the last few months due to crop damage during excessive rainfall. Grief-stricken wife Rajkumari said that he took loans totalling to Rs three lakh from a bank for cultivation and was stressed about repayment. In all, he had three acres of land and was also cultivating soybean. However, due to excessive rainfall, crops were damaged. He was survived by his wife and four children- three daughters and a son. He was also worried about his daughter’s marriage as well, it is said.

The deceased's uncle and Goradia village Sarpanch Ramesh Bare said that the body of the farmer was found hanging in his field on Thursday morning. A pall of gloom descended on the entire village. The police have registered a case and have begun an investigation. The body was handed over to kin after an autopsy. According to SDM (Pandhana) Kumar Shanu Devariya, the farmer was a drug addict. He said that necessary instructions have been given to Patwari to figure out the amount of debt on the deceased. Further probe is underway.