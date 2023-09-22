 MP: Debt-Ridden Farmer Commits Suicide
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Debt-Ridden Farmer Commits Suicide

MP: Debt-Ridden Farmer Commits Suicide

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Pandhari Banshi, was under stress for the last few months due to crop damage during excessive rainfall.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 01:37 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 48-year-old debt-ridden farmer died in Goradia village of Pandhana tehsil on Thursday after he hanged himself at his farm field. According to sources, the deceased, identified as Pandhari Banshi, was under stress for the last few months due to crop damage during excessive rainfall. Grief-stricken wife Rajkumari said that he took loans totalling to Rs three lakh from a bank for cultivation and was stressed about repayment. In all, he had three acres of land and was also cultivating soybean. However, due to excessive rainfall, crops were damaged. He was survived by his wife and four children- three daughters and a son. He was also worried about his daughter’s marriage as well, it is said.

The deceased's uncle and Goradia village Sarpanch Ramesh Bare said that the body of the farmer was found hanging in his field on Thursday morning. A pall of gloom descended on the entire village. The police have registered a case and have begun an investigation. The body was handed over to kin after an autopsy. According to SDM (Pandhana) Kumar Shanu Devariya, the farmer was a drug addict. He said that necessary instructions have been given to Patwari to figure out the amount of debt on the deceased. Further probe is underway.

Read Also
Indore: Man Booked For Molesting Minor Girl
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Youth Killed, Friend Injured After Being Hit By Mini Mini-Truck

Indore: Youth Killed, Friend Injured After Being Hit By Mini Mini-Truck

Indore: CM To Inaugurate 4 Pvt Industrial Parks Today

Indore: CM To Inaugurate 4 Pvt Industrial Parks Today

Indore: Transporters, Dealers Face Major Problems

Indore: Transporters, Dealers Face Major Problems

Indore: Light Showers, Cool Breeze Provide Relief From Rising Temp

Indore: Light Showers, Cool Breeze Provide Relief From Rising Temp

Indore: 244 Seats Out Of 250 Filled In MGM Medical College

Indore: 244 Seats Out Of 250 Filled In MGM Medical College